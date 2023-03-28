Iowa Wesleyan University to close in May after 181 years

Iowa Wesleyan University plans to close its doors in May. University officials said in a news release that the institution’s trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to close at the end of the academic year because of financial challenges. The private university…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.