Iowa to pay $10 million to siblings of adopted teen girl who died of starvation in 2017
Iowa is set to pay $10 million to the siblings of an adopted 16-year-old girl who starved to death in 2017. A state board approved payments on Monday of $5 million each to two of Sabrina Ray’s siblings. Ray weighed…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
VB FULL GAME: WIAA D4 State Final Wausau Newman vs Wonewoc-Center
by WRJC WebMaster on November 6, 2023 at 8:02 PM
VB FULL GAME WIAA D4 State Semi-Final: Fall River vs Wonewoc-Center
by WRJC WebMaster on November 6, 2023 at 6:55 PM
Wonewoc-Center Rallies Twice Claims Historic State Championship
by WRJC WebMaster on November 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM
Uw-Madison prof says planting a “bee lawn’ is a good idea
by Raymond Neupert on November 5, 2023 at 11:04 PM
As you finish up your lawn care for the winter, a UW Madison botanist says you might consider planting more than just turf next year. Professor Paul Koch says a flowering lawn is a good way to help your environment. “That will […]
Bill would reduce distance for poll watchers to observe
by Bob Hague on November 3, 2023 at 11:24 PM
How close should poll watchers be allowed to observe? A bill from Representative Paul Tittl (R-Manitowoc) would reduce the range from between 3 and 8 feet to 3 feet or less. “If you’re an observer you should be able to observe,” […]
Evers directs $36 million in ARPA funds to projects axed by Republican lawmakers
by Bob Hague on November 3, 2023 at 8:47 PM
Governor Tony Evers has announced he’s investing $36 million in building projects around Wisconsin. The projects were excluded from the 2023-25 Capital Budget by Republican legislators. Evers said Thursday the projects will support over 400 […]
Bill would create regional mental health crisis centers in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on November 3, 2023 at 12:42 PM
A bill in the Wisconsin Legislature would facilitate opening regional crisis centers. Currently, persons experiencing a mental health crisis may ride in the back of a squad car for hours, to be taken to Winnebago Mental Health Institute near […]
Bills targeting Madison’s World Naked Bike Ride get Assembly committee hearing
by Bob Hague on November 3, 2023 at 12:33 PM
Two bills aimed at shutting down Madison’s World Naked Bike Ride got another public hearing at the Capitol this week. The measures were authored as a response to a young girl’s participation. Representative Cindy Duchow (R-Delafield) […]
Juneau County Board Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on November 2, 2023 at 7:49 PM
