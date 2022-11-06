Iowa teen who killed rapist escapes from probation center

Iowa authorities say an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who pleaded guilty to killing a man she said raped her escaped from a women’s center where she was serving her probation sentence. A probation violation report said Pieper Lewis was seen…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







