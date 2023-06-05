Iowa teen sentenced to life in prison for killing parents to 'take charge of his life'

An Iowa teenager has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his parents. Ethan Orton was sentenced Monday for two counts of first-degree murder in the October 2021 deaths of Misty Scott-Slade and Casey Orton. The couple was found…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.