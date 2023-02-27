Iowa teen pleads guilty to murder in death of his parents

An Iowa teenager pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of his parents in 2021. Ethan Alexander Orton pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents 42-year-old Casey Arthur Orton and 41-year-old Misty Scott-Slade of Cedar…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.