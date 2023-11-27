Iowa teen believed to be early victim of California serial killer identified after 49 years

An Iowa teen who is believed to be one of the earliest victims of a notorious California serial killer has been identified after 49 years. Long known simply as “John Doe,” the teen was identified Tuesday as Michael Ray Schlicht…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.