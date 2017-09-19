Iowa Supreme Court to hear woman's $75 speeding ticket case
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman who says she was wrongly ticketed by an automated traffic camera when she wasn’t speeding has accomplished the unusual feat of getting the state Supreme Court to consider her $75 small-claims case.
