Iowa promises services to kids with severe mental and behavioral needs after lawsuit cites failures

Iowa’s health agency has said it will take steps to develop home and community-based services for children with severe mental and behavioral needs as part of an agreement with civil rights groups that filed a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.