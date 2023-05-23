Iowa police footage in teen's fatal shooting won't be public, panel rules
An Iowa state panel has ruled that footage from the body cameras worn by Des Moines police officers when they shot and killed a 16-year-old boy will not be made public. The Iowa Public Information Board ruled May 18 that…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Republicans block Democrats' push to study paid family leave, at one point muting a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 23, 2023 at 9:14 PM
Republicans on the Legislature's powerful budget writing committee rejected a push from Democrats to hire an economist to study paid family leave
Illegal dumping plagues senior center scrap metal drive
by WRN Contributor on May 23, 2023 at 9:12 PM
Chippewa Falls police are asking for an end to illegal dumping at the city’s senior center. In a Facebook post, the police department implores people to stop illegal dumping during the annual Chippewa Falls Area Senior Center scrap metal […]
Green Bay schools' facilities plan is inequitable, Latino community says. What happens...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 23, 2023 at 5:42 PM
Eleven Green Bay schools are up for closing. The board's vote in June isn't final, though that wasn't clear to the community or board members.
DNR recommends getting passes online
by WRN Contributor on May 23, 2023 at 5:38 PM
Get your vehicle or trail pass before visiting one of Wisconsin’s many outdoor recreation areas. Wisconsin has 50 state parks, 15 state forests and 44 state bike trails. If you’re headed to one this weekend, you’ll need a daily or […]
Shooter in Janesville workplace killing pleads guilty to lesser charge
by WRN Contributor on May 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM
A man accused of fatally shooting a co-worker at a Janesville workplace has taken a plea deal. Judge Barbara McCrory laid out the terms for 24-year-old Kevin Todd Tuesday in Rock County Court, reducing the original charge of first degree intentional […]
As mental health needs surge in rural areas, bipartisan bill would expand services
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 23, 2023 at 11:02 AM
The lasting impacts of COVID-19, which only further isolated people working the land, exposed a latent if pervasive mental health crisis among farmers and ranchers.
Why is the Black infant mortality rate in Wisconsin still three times higher than the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 23, 2023 at 11:01 AM
The two key drivers of Wisconsin's racial gap in infant mortality rates are low birthweights and sudden unexpected infant death.
U.S. Supreme Court decision on affirmative action looms. How would UW-Madison student...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 23, 2023 at 11:01 AM
In California, a state where affirmative action is already banned, research showed "dramatic declines" in Black and Hispanic enrollment at flagship universities.
Door County cherries to be put in special summer soda from Sprecher Brewing
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 23, 2023 at 9:54 AM
Made from tart cherry juice sourced in Door County, the limited-edition summer soda pop will be available at select retailers.
