Iowa park where man killed couple, their daughter to reopen
The eastern Iowa state park where police say a man killed three people and himself is set to reopen. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says in a news release that Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen for day use…
Scott Walker says he's 'living rent free' in Mandela Barnes' head after lieutenant...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 27, 2022 at 9:45 PM
Mandela Barnes cleans up slip and says he's 'going to send Ron Johnson packing just like Tony Evers and I sent Walker packing in 2018.'
'Mandela won this race': Alex Lasry drops out of Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 27, 2022 at 9:36 PM
Lasry withdrawal puts Mandela Barnes in strong position to win the Aug. 9 primary and face Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in the fall.
Green Bay School Board OKs $92.6 million school building referendum for voter approval in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 27, 2022 at 9:28 PM
The capital referendum will address deferred maintenance, improve high school athletic facilities and playgrounds.
Fans come from near and far to kick off Green Bay Packers training camp, including return...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 27, 2022 at 9:02 PM
By 9 a.m. Wednesday, hundreds of fans had lined up outside Oneida Nation Gate to watch as players made their way to practice.
Lasry leaves U.S. Senate race and endorses Barnes
by Bob Hague on July 27, 2022 at 8:20 PM
Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry is out of the race for U.S. Senate. Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes welcomed Lasry’s endorsement Wednesday in Milwaukee’s Deer District. He said the focus now is defeating Republican Senator Ron […]
Governor candidate Tim Michels proposes new 'WEC 2.0' elections board with members from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 27, 2022 at 7:52 PM
Michels announced the plan during the GOP primary debate with candidates Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun.
Here's a Green Bay-area voters' guide to the Aug. 9 Wisconsin primary election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 27, 2022 at 7:33 PM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with information about the Aug. 9 partisan primary.
Worry over polygamy led Mike Gallagher to vote against same-sex marriage bill
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Mike Gallagher said language in the Respect for Marriage Act could make the government recognize "polyamorous marriages."
De Pere motorcyclist dies from injuries suffered in July 4 collision with deer in Rockland
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 27, 2022 at 7:07 PM
Motorcyclist had been hospitalized for more than three weeks before passing.
