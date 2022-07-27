Iowa officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in Dallas County earlier this month. As a young nymph,…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Tom Farley visits Backstage at the Meyer Theater with a message for his state about...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 27, 2022 at 5:51 PM
Tom Farley, Chris Farley's older brother, visited Green Bay Tuesday for a conversation on substance abuse, addiction and recovery.
-
'Mandela won this race': Alex Lasry drops out of Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 27, 2022 at 4:35 PM
Lasry withdrawal puts Mandela Barnes in strong position to win the Aug. 9 primary and face Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in the fall.
-
Manitowoc native Sarah Kaufmann brings life cheesy creations to life
by USA TODAY Handout on July 27, 2022 at 3:37 PM
Sarah Kaufmann is a sculptor who works with cheese as a medium and has had her art featured at events across the country.
-
Team USA Delta Airbus pilot Sheila Baldwin, of small-town Wisconsin, flies at EAA...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 27, 2022 at 2:13 PM
Wisconsin-born First Officer Sheila Baldwin was part of the flight crew of the Delta Airbus A330neo in Tuesday's AirVenture show.
-
Polaris Dawn pilot Scott Poteet excited to provide 'spark for the next generation' of...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 27, 2022 at 2:02 PM
Polaris Dawn will build on Inspiration4, the world's first all-civilian spaceflight into low Earth orbit.
-
Wisconsin Family Action pushes back against Ron Johnson on Respect for Marriage Act
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM
As he faces a tough reelection fight in November, Johnson recently made two significant pronouncements on same-sex marriage and abortion.
-
'A pretty profound turnaround': Marshfield, Wisconsin Rapids, Green Bay at forefront of a...
by Marshfield News-Herald on July 27, 2022 at 1:51 PM
Retailers throughout Wisconsin and the rest of the U.S. are investing in new brick-and-mortar stores, a stark contrast to just a few years ago.
-
Greta Van Fleet performs at the Resch Center
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 27, 2022 at 1:32 PM
Greta Van Fleet performs at the Resch Center during their Dreams In Gold tour
-
Children learn hands-on about aviation careers - including a B-25 'flight' - at EAA's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 27, 2022 at 12:41 PM
KidsVenture is an area of EAA's AirVenture that offers kids plenty of hands-on fun and learning.
