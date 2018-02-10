Iowa mother pleads guilty in case of children left alone

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A woman accused of leaving her children home alone, including one child covered in feces, has pleaded guilty to one of the charges against her as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Source: LacrosseTribune.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.