Iowa may limit gender identity, sexual orientation teachings
Iowa lawmakers have passed a sweeping education bill limiting instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation, requiring school administrators to notify parents if a student asks to use a new name or pronouns, and removing books depicting sex acts. The…
Pitching & Timely Hits Lead Mauston Past Adams-Friendship in Baseball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2023 at 3:15 PM
Royall High School & Elroy Chamber Hosting Job Fair April 24th
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2023 at 3:15 PM
Bradley Foundation board member Cleta Mitchell bemoans college voting in private meeting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2023 at 2:45 PM
Mitchell, a board member of the Milwaukee-based Bradley Foundation, singled out Wisconsin in decrying high levels of student voting.
'Capturing the moments of life' drives Nichole Serrano in her photography business...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 21, 2023 at 11:03 AM
Through the Venture Center at Fox Valley Technical College, Nichole Serrano learned to develop a plan for her portrait business.
Juneau County Jail Roster 4-21
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2023 at 10:04 AM
Wisconsin families may soon see child care costs rise as funding help declines
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 21, 2023 at 10:02 AM
A decrease in Child Care Counts funding could have big consequences for Wisconsin families that use child care.
Earth Day 2023: Adding green infrastructure can help your community's health
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 21, 2023 at 10:01 AM
Green infrastructure is much more than stormwater management, it is an approach to improve our quality of life.
Rare bird: Door County bird sanctuary's new snowy owl gets a name, ready for first...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 21, 2023 at 9:55 AM
It's Open Door Bird Sanctuary's only snowy owl, which isn't often seen in Wisconsin. Few sanctuaries in the U.S. can adequately house it year-round.
