Iowa man wins Fourth of July Key Lime Pie Eating Championship in Florida Keys

New York had its hot dog eating contest to celebrate Independence Day. But the Florida Keys had a sweeter alternative. The Key Lime Pie Eating Championship in Key West, where Key lime pie originated, was won Tuesday by Joshua Mogle,…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment