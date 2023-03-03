Iowa man sentenced to 3 life terms for killing his family

A judge has sentenced an Iowa man convicted of killing his parents and sister to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. Judge Lars Anderson sentenced 22-year-old Alexander Ken Jackson on Friday after his conviction in January of…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.