Iowa man sentenced for detonating homemade explosives
A 47-year-old Iowa man has been sentenced to five years in prison for detonating home made explosive devices on an Ankeny street last year. Chad Allen Williams, of Johnston, was sentenced Friday to federal prison for making a destructive device…
Brown County man in custody after standoff on Packerland Drive, Green Bay police say
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2022 at 9:29 PM
Police say the situation is contained but wanted traffic to avoid the area, Lt. Tom Buchmann said in a news release at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.
'The Lake Rider,' Twin Cities kayaker Mike Stout embarks on his 6th trip across Lake...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 7, 2022 at 9:25 PM
While making it safely across the lake is Mike Stout's top priority, this time he's hoping to complete his journey in under 13 hours.
Waukesha County Judge stays order that would prevent DNR from regulating pollution...
by Raymond Neupert on June 7, 2022 at 9:01 PM
A Waukesha County Judge has issued a stay on a ruling that could prevent the D N R from regulating PFAS contamination. Judge Michael Bohren says the state and business groups need to come to a solution pending appeal. “It puts the […]
Sen. Tammy Baldwin says any gun reform agreement in Congress will not be 'particularly...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2022 at 8:18 PM
Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin on Tuesday said the gun reform proposals that lawmakers agree on are "not grand or bold."
Suspect in targeted Wisconsin judge killing in New Lisbon dies from apparent...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2022 at 7:54 PM
Douglas K. Uhde, the man suspected of killing retired Juneau County Judge John Roemer, has died, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said Tuesday.
Here's what we know about the targeted killing of retired Wisconsin Judge John Roemer in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2022 at 7:11 PM
Authorities discovered former Juneau County Judge John Roemer dead and another man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the basement of the town of New Lisbon home.
46th annual Bellin Run brings back in-person event after 2 years of virtual races; hybrid...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2022 at 6:56 PM
While the 2022 Bellin Run will be in-person, there is a virtual option for those concerned about COVID-19 or unable to make it to Green Bay on June 11.
Suspected Killer of Judge Roemer Declared Deceased
by WRJC WebMaster on June 7, 2022 at 6:36 PM
Wisconsin Supreme Court rules in favor of releasing data on COVID outbreaks at businesses...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2022 at 5:42 PM
After a two-year long saga, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that state health department data on businesses with COVID outbreaks can be released.
