Iowa man pleads not guilty to killing four people with a metal pipe earlier this month
The Iowa man accused of killing four people with a metal pipe earlier this month has filed a written plea of not guilty to four first-degree murder charges. Luke Wade Truesdell filed his not guilty plea Tuesday. The 34-year-old is…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Leake, Rosemary Fredricka Age 97 of Oxford
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2024 at 5:48 PM
-
Holton, Julie Ellen Age 47 of Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2024 at 5:40 PM
-
Ontario Woman Arrested After Trespassing
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2024 at 5:33 PM
-
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2024 at 5:31 PM
-
Brauner, John Frank Age 87 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2024 at 5:30 PM
-
Dells Clobbers Royall in Woodside League Baseball Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2024 at 4:08 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 19, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Arm found on Illinois beach confirmed to have belonged to Sade Robinson (WAUKEGAN, IL) An arm found on an Illinois beach is confirmed to have belonged to Sade Robinson. The 19-year-old Milwaukee woman was killed and dismembered in early April. Body […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 19, 2024 at 10:00 AM
The Brewers get a thrilling win in Anaheim, and the sports world loses an icon.
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 19, 2024 at 8:10 AM
The Packers make a (small) move, and the Brewers play one final game in Anaheim.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.