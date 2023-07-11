Iowa Legislature will take up 6-week abortion ban during special session Tuesday
Iowa’s Legislature convenes Tuesday in a special session focused exclusively on abortion restrictions. Republican lawmakers intend to push through a new ban on abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. The day will be a marathon of committee hearings and…
Wildfire in central Wisconsin mostly contained, more than 400 acres burned
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 11, 2023 at 3:06 AM
Local law enforcement and emergency management officials needed to evacuate the area and a few structures have been lost, the DNR said.
Indiana Jones says farewell, but this Sheboygan collector continues homage to the legend
by Sheboygan Press on July 10, 2023 at 8:39 PM
The end of the Indiana Jones franchise was bittersweet for collector Michael Miller, who dedicated an entire room in his home to memorabilia.
Sturgeon Bay man dies in motorcycle-truck crash in Baileys Harbor
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM
It's the fourth fatal traffic crash in Door County in 2023 and the second in less than two weeks. State 57 was closed for more than three hours.
Tomah/SBC Legion Baseball Juniors Sweep Westby Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on July 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM
You might be able to see the Northern Lights in Wisconsin on Thursday
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2023 at 4:22 PM
The Northern lights could appear over Wisconsin on July 13.
Rice, Robert John Age 84 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 10, 2023 at 2:51 PM
Study suggests 'forever chemicals' could be in 45% of American homes, a figure that...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2023 at 11:01 AM
The findings closely track those of a Journal Sentinel investigation in Wisconsin.
Study finds persistent bacteria problems at U.S., Great Lakes beaches. We answer 6 key...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Swimming in water contaminated with fecal bacteria is a health hazard leading to gastrointestinal illness, respiratory disease, infections and rashes.
A tale of two names: War upended Ukrainian Juli Bunchak's life. Wausau's Julie Bunczak is...
by Wausau Daily Herald on July 10, 2023 at 10:02 AM
Julie and Juli found each other by a Facebook search of one's name. Now, the Wausau woman is raising funds to help her counterpart through the war.
