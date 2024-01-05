Iowa Legislature reconvenes with subdued start ahead of presidential caucuses

The Iowa Legislature has reconvened at the state capitol in Des Moines for a somewhat subdued start to the 2024 session given the flurry of laws passed last year and the one-week countdown to Republicans’ presidential caucuses. Before gaveling in…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.