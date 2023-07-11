Iowa Legislature considers 6-week abortion ban during a special session
Protesters are gathering at the Iowa Capitol rotunda for a special legislative session on abortion restrictions. Republican lawmakers intend to pass a new ban on abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. The process is expected to extend late into…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Addiction treatment centers on wheels? Wisconsin aims to reach people in need of recovery...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 11, 2023 at 4:15 PM
Some people recovering from opioid addiction have to travel two hours to get treatment. Mobile treatment centers aim to change that.
-
For the best Northern Lights viewing in Wisconsin, try these places
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM
Hoping to see the Northern Lights this week? If you're planning to find a spot, here's what you should know.
-
Mauston Summer Baseball Team Splits Twin Bill with Richland Center
by WRJC WebMaster on July 11, 2023 at 2:36 PM
-
Special monitor says Lincoln Hills has eliminated prohibited pepper spray use and strip...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 11, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls were in substantial compliance with 32 of 50 changes mandated in a 2018 court ruling.
-
16-year-old fatally injured at Florence sawmill remembered as 'humorous,' 'hardworking;'...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 11, 2023 at 10:01 AM
Florence Hardwoods said it is cooperating with investigations into the death of a 16-year-old who was injured at the sawmill in late June.
-
How Harrison Ford immortalized a late Ripon College professor in the Indiana Jones...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on July 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' hit theaters June 30, but Harrison Ford paid tribute to a Ripon professor in an earlier Indiana Jones movie.
-
Wildfire in central Wisconsin mostly contained, more than 400 acres burned
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 11, 2023 at 3:06 AM
Local law enforcement and emergency management officials needed to evacuate the area and a few structures have been lost, the DNR said.
-
Indiana Jones says farewell, but this Sheboygan collector continues homage to the legend
by Sheboygan Press on July 10, 2023 at 8:39 PM
The end of the Indiana Jones franchise was bittersweet for collector Michael Miller, who dedicated an entire room in his home to memorabilia.
-
Sturgeon Bay man dies in motorcycle-truck crash in Baileys Harbor
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM
It's the fourth fatal traffic crash in Door County in 2023 and the second in less than two weeks. State 57 was closed for more than three hours.
