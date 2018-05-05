Iowa lawmakers adjourn session after approving tax cuts

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa lawmakers on Saturday adjourned their 2018 legislative session after approving a sweeping $2.1 billion tax cut bill that Republicans hailed as the largest in state history and Democrats decried as unfairly favoring the wealthy.

Source: LacrosseTribune.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.