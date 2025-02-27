Iowa House gives final approval to bill stripping gender identity protections from the state’s civil rights code
Unpacking the Wisconsin Supreme Court race
by bhague@wrn.com on February 27, 2025 at 8:54 PM
WRN’s Bob Hague spoke with John Johnson, a research fellow at the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education at Marquette University Law School, about the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Dane County Court Judge Susan […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on February 27, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Placing school resource officers in Milwaukee public schools is delayed again (MILWAUKEE) Another delay in getting school resource officers into Milwaukee Public Schools. The city of Milwaukee says it can’t comply with a judge’s deadline […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on February 27, 2025 at 12:05 PM
The Packers are shopping pro bowl corner Jaire Alexander – The NFL Players Association is out with it’s annual grades, ranking teams on a number of factors – The Brewers dropped a pair in split squad action on Wednesday
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on February 27, 2025 at 8:50 AM
Vos wants tax break accomplished with state budget surplus (MADISON) Wisconsin state government is projected to finish the current fiscal year June 30 with a $4.3 billion surplus. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says the last state budget has a lot to do […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/25
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2025 at 6:12 PM
WIAA Girls Basketball Regional Quarter-Final Games D2 Tomah 49 La Crosse Logan 40 Reedsburg 62 Portage 22 D3 Altoona 63 G-E-T 27 (Altoona will travel to Mauston Friday night) Black River Falls 61 Adams-Friendship 25 Denmark 84 Wautoma 18 D4 Necedah […]
Half Court Bomb Helps Lift Hillsboro Girls by Royall in Regional Basketball Game
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2025 at 6:10 PM
Carmen Erickson’s beyond half court heave at the buzzer went in giving the Hillsboro Lady Tigers all the momentum into halftime and they road that wave to a 45-36 victory over Royall in a WIAA D5 Regional quarterfinal game Tuesday night. […]
Ninneman, Susan L. Age 61 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2025 at 6:09 PM
Susan L. Ninneman, age 61, of Mauston, WI. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 22, 2025. She was born on December 25, 1963, and was the youngest daughter of George and Mary (Sopa) Donovan. Susan graduated in 1982 from Lodi High, then went […]
Town of Adrian (Monroe County) Treasurer Arrested for Stealing Money From Township
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2025 at 4:27 PM
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is announcing an arrest of a local town treasurer, after it was discovered she had been stealing money from the township. On Feb 25th, 2025 Town of Adrian Treasurer Kelly Schleusener (50) was […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on February 26, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Evers: Trump “an amazing human being in a lot of ways,” but policies and tariffs remain a concern (MADISON) Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is fearful of what Trump administration policies might mean for Wisconsin. Evers commented to […]
