Iowa governor signs gender-affirming care ban, bathroom law
Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a pair of laws restricting the bathrooms transgender students can use and banning gender-affirming medical care amid a flood of legislation nationwide targeting the trans community. Doctors will have six months to cease…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Republicans want special election for Secretary of State
by Bob Hague on March 23, 2023 at 4:18 PM
Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature want a special election for Secretary of State. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu noted on Wednesday that Doug LaFollette had hardly begun a new term when he abruptly resigned. “There are three […]
-
Tougher penalties for those who provide drugs in fatal overdose cases
by Bob Hague on March 23, 2023 at 4:09 PM
The state Senate on Tuesday approved a bill toughening penalties for those who provide drugs to people who fatally overdose – like the brother of Milwaukee Democrat LaTonya Johnson. “I don’t give a damn if this bill doesn’t […]
-
Addiction treatment centers in Wisconsin are in trouble. One solution: More staff.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM
Gov. Tony Evers toured an addiction treatment center in Oshkosh to learn how one facility is coping amid staffing shortages, skyrocketing need:
-
Senate confirms some Evers appointees
by Bob Hague on March 23, 2023 at 4:04 PM
Some members of Governor Tony Evers’ administration are finally official. Many people named to posts by the Democratic governor in his first term have yet to be confirmed. But on Wednesday, the state Senate unanimously confirmed several, […]
-
Incumbent Richard Heidel, challenger Jody Hakes match up April 4 for Hobart village...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 23, 2023 at 3:53 PM
The winner will lead a village that has expanded significantly in the 10 years leading up to the 2020 census.
-
Senate Republicans shut down debate on conversion therapy in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on March 23, 2023 at 3:46 PM
Republicans in the Wisconsin Senate shut down debate on conversion therapy on Wednesday, and acted to allow the controversial and discredited practice to continue in the state. Republican legislation preventing the Evers administration from enacting […]
-
Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz says she's weighing a lawsuit over claims of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 23, 2023 at 1:56 PM
Supreme Court candidate Janet Protesiewicz says claims published by conservative site Wisconsin Right Now are "an absolute lie."
-
Schools across Wisconsin, other states deal with “swatting” calls
by Raymond Neupert on March 23, 2023 at 1:25 PM
Schools across the Midwest had to deal with a series of “swatting” calls on Wednesday. The caller claimed there was an active shooter at the ‘high school’ in Chippewa Falls, but never specified which one. Chippewa Falls […]
-
Dan Kelly appears at event headlined by pastor who advocated for killing abortion...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 23, 2023 at 11:02 AM
Matthew Trewhella has called killing abortion providers "justifiable homicide" and compared mask mandates to the Holocaust.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.