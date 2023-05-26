Iowa governor signs bill banning gender identity instruction in schools, echoing measures in other Republican-led states
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Glenn Grothman says it is 'almost impossible' for straight white men to become federal...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2023 at 5:53 PM
Glenn Grothman derided the Biden administration's diversity and inclusion efforts in comments on the House floor.
Master Lock to close MKE plant
by WRN Contributor on May 26, 2023 at 5:01 PM
A gut punch for Milwaukee’s economy. Master Lock will close its plant in the city by March of next year. Mike Bink is a UAW union representative. He spoke with Fox 6 News on Thursday. “Those higher paying jobs now pay $28 to $30 an hour. […]
Are allergies bad right now in Wisconsin? Your survival guide for tree and grass pollen.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2023 at 3:56 PM
You won't be getting any relief if you suffer from tree pollen allergies in Wisconsin.
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/25
by WRJC WebMaster on May 26, 2023 at 2:56 PM
Pitching & Timely Hitting Leads Royall Past La Farge to Open Up Baseball Post-Season
by WRJC WebMaster on May 26, 2023 at 2:55 PM
Tammy Baldwin gets her 2024 reelection bid rolling with months to go and no official...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2023 at 2:54 PM
Baldwin's election is 17 months away and not one Republican runner has yet stepped up to challenge her, although plenty of them are thinking about it.
Baumel, Lawrence A. Age 78 of Sparta
by WRJC WebMaster on May 26, 2023 at 2:46 PM
Fact check: Yes, infertility treatment is often excluded from insurance coverage
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2023 at 2:35 PM
State Sen. Kelda Roys says I'm calling attention to a reproductive health disparity that doesn't always get the attention it deserves: infertility is treated differently from other illnesses and diseases, and is often excluded from insurance […]
For King veterans home, budget leaders vote to study finances but don't act on addressing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2023 at 11:03 AM
The state's budget committee approved a study of the King veterans home finances but won't address prolonged care concerns.
