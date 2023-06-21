Iowa governor settles open records lawsuit filed by media groups

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by journalists who sought to require her office to respond to public record requests. A state panel agreed Wednesday to pay more than $100,000 in attorney fees to settle…

