Iowa facility that mistreated residents with intellectual disabilities nears closure

An Iowa facility is closing after federal investigators said it violated patients’ rights. The Des Moines Register reports that the 28 residents at the state-run Glenwood Resource Center for people with intellectual disabilities will be moved out by the end…

