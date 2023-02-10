Iowa City's cohousing neighborhood filling up

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Prairie Hill, where residents solve problems by passing a talking stick, many have solar panels and there’s a ukulele club, may sound like something that could happen only in Iowa City.

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.