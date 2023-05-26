Iowa AD Gary Barta announces retirement after 17 years at Big Ten school

Iowa says athletic director Gary Barta will retire on August 1 after 17 years at the university. The 59-year-old Barta is one of the longest tenured athletic directors in a Power Five conference. He was hired by Iowa in 2006…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







