Investigators say man who killed Wisconsin officers in roadside shootout had a history of domestic problems
Investigators say the man who killed two police officers was struggling with a divorce and didn’t like getting “pushed around” by police.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Democrat Kristin Lyerly weighs 2024 run against Green Bay Republican U.S. Rep. Mike...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2023 at 11:09 PM
If Lyerly runs it would raise the stakes for Gallagher — as well as Republicans trying to entice a top-tier candidate to challenge Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
-
Investigators say man who killed Wisconsin officers in roadside shootout had a history of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2023 at 9:12 PM
Investigators say the man who killed two police officers was struggling with a divorce and didn't like getting "pushed around" by police.
-
2023 Cellcom Green Bay Marathon is Sunday. Here's what you need to know
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 19, 2023 at 9:06 PM
As of Thursday, about 2,700 people registered for all events, which includes the marathon, half marathon, marathon relay, half marathon relay and 5K.
-
Pregnant and postpartum women in Wisconsin don't get enough mental health care. Here's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 19, 2023 at 7:27 PM
The key is that new mothers shouldn't bear the burden of mental health challenges alone.
-
Republicans approve historic $125 million investment in 'forever chemical' clean up in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2023 at 7:16 PM
Republicans on the Legislature's powerful budget committee Thursday night announced a historic investment in finding and cleaning up PFAS contamination
-
Lawmaker accuses Senate leader of 'squashing debate' on bill to loosen Wisconsin's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2023 at 5:40 PM
The Senate president assigned the abortion bill to a committee where it's likely to languish without a hearing.
-
Another low unemployment rate record for Wisconsin
by WRN Contributor on May 19, 2023 at 5:32 PM
Wisconsin has hit another record low for unemployment. The state’s latest jobs report from the Department of Workforce Development shows a drop of a tenth of a point in the unemployment rate in April, bringing the number to 2.4 percent. […]
-
CUNA Mutual workers on strike
by WRN Contributor on May 19, 2023 at 5:19 PM
Hundreds of workers at a Madison-based insurance company are going on strike. Around 450 CUNA Mutual Group employees head to picket lines Friday in their first ever strike in the union’s 80 year history. The announcement from Local 39, a union […]
-
Hannah Beauchamp-Pope couldn't even ask for extra ketchup. Now, she's an activist and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 19, 2023 at 2:57 PM
"I used to be the girl who couldn't even ask for extra ketchup at a restaurant," Hannah-Beauchamp-Pope said. Now, she goes for what she wants.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.