Investigators believe gun store burglaries connected

Police detectives in Janesville and Oregon believe a pair of burglaries this week at two gun shops in southern Wisconsin are connected. Burglars smashed the glass in a door at CTR Firearms in Janesville, but they weren’t able to steal anything because the firearms were locked down. Three hours later, burglars entered Max Creek Outdoors […]

Source: WRN.com

