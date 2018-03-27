Interstate Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

State Patrol executed a traffic stop on I90/94 in Juneau County on March 24th. State Patrol pulled over Nicholas Kleiber, 18 of Sun Prairie for speeding. On contact with the driver, the Trooper immediately could smell an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A visibly nervous, according to the Trooper, Kleiber told the Trooper he was going to La Crosse to see people. Due to the odor of marijuana and the nervousness of the suspect, the K9 unit was called in to help search the car. While inspecting the car, authorities found a duffel bag. The duffel bag contained plastic Ziploc bags, a digital weigh scale, and Tupperware containers full of marijuana. This evidence allowed authorities to believe Kleiber was attempting to sell marijuana. Kleiber is charged with counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver THC and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Source: WRJC.com

