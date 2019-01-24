Interstate Pile Up Near Mauston Exit Shuts Down Interstate For Nearly 6 Hours  

On January 23rd, 2019 the Southwest Region responded to a multi-car crash in Juneau County on I90/94 near Mauston. Significant snow had fallen throughout the morning resulting in poor winter driving. At approximately 8:25, our trooper had just taken the westbound exit from Mauston to respond to a crash when he observed two semis behind him. The rear semi (loaded with metal piping) crashed into the back of the lead semi (loaded with aluminum bales). The contents of the loads spilled out across the roadway. Eastbound traffic, observing the bedlam in the westbound lanes, slowed down significantly, which caused another multi-semi crash. An inattentive westbound semi was unable to stop in time for the original crash, swerved across the median, and crashed head on into another semi that was traveling eastbound.

10 semis (no passenger vehicles) were involved in these crashes. Both westbound and eastbound lanes of traffic were completely blocked by spilled cargo, wreckage, and/or jack-knifed semis. An alternate route was established, taking Hwy 12 at New Lisbon all the way down to Lyndon Station.

The alternate route was modified twice, eventually reduced down to forcing I90/94 traffic to exit and immediately enter the interstate again at Exit 69.

The incident resulted in one serious, but non-life-threatening injury, and four post crashes. The interstate was closed for approximately 6 hours.

Source: WRJC.com





