Interstate Accident Near Mauston

The Wisconsin State Patrol is currently investigating a crash on I-90/94 near

mile marker 68 eastbound involving one vehicle.

All eastbound lanes are closed at this time at exit 61/Highway 80 in New Lisbon.

One person was fatally injured as a result of the crash. The names of the occupants in the vehicle

will not be released at this time.

The Wisconsin State Patrol will be conducting the reconstruction and crash

investigation

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.