Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson gives March departure date

Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson will resign his post in March. In a letter to Board of Regents President Edmund Manydeeds, Thompson said he took the interim position with the understanding he was needed, and that it would be temporary. Manydeeds said Thompson has worked to shepherd the UW System through the coronavirus pandemic […] Source: WRN.com







