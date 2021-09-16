Interim University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson is heading into surgery after a water skiing accident
The former governor said he needs to have his bicep reattached to its tendon.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
3 Wisconsin resorts, 1 tour company make Travel + Leisure's 2021 World's Best lists
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 16, 2021 at 4:42 PM
The American Club in Kohler was ranked among the best in the Midwest for the third year in a row.
-
One person dead after head-on crash in Brown County near Wrightstown
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 16, 2021 at 4:14 PM
Deputies responded around 6:30 a.m. to a crash involving a dump truck and a pickup truck on Highway 96 at Blake Road, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office.
-
Interim University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson is heading into surgery after a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 16, 2021 at 3:36 PM
The former governor said he needs to have his biceps reattached to its tendon.
-
Fact check: GOP Atty. Gen. hopeful misses mark by altering previously 'Mostly True' claim
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 16, 2021 at 3:29 PM
GOP Atty. Gen. hopeful Eric Toney misses mark by altering previously 'Mostly True' claim
-
10 'weeds' that are really pollinator and animal friendly native Wisconsin plants
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 16, 2021 at 1:05 PM
What's good for a butterfly isn't often a favorite of a farmer or gardener. Some plants with weedy reputations do have biological value.
-
Brown County Board reviews six redistricting options, then throws them all out
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 16, 2021 at 1:01 PM
Ashwaubenon, other places cut up into too many pieces because Brown County board provided citizens' group with too little guidance, board member says
-
Letter to the editor: Taxpayers should question UW-Green Bay closure of Shorewood Golf...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 16, 2021 at 1:01 PM
Cosing Shorewood will serve to further wall off the campus from its community, the author believes.
-
Wisconsin's Mohican Nation calls on schools in tribe's New York homeland to end Native...
by Rockland/Westchester Journal News on September 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM
The Shawano County-based tribal president wants two school districts to retire mascots considered dehumanizing.
-
Nearly 400 Afghan evacuees to be resettled in Wisconsin, according to state officials
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 15, 2021 at 9:53 PM
The Biden administration is planning to resettle 399 Afghan refugees in Wisconsin, as U.S. pauses flights of additional evacuees due to measles
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.