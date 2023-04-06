Instagram posts – Those tweets are fake. Florida doctor didn’t say COVID vaccines were ‘actual poison’
A doctor tweeted that she doesn’t regret giving the COVID-19 vaccine, “even if it turns out I injected you with actual poison and you only have days to live.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Dice roll gives Sister Bay a new leader. Also, final results of Door County write-in races
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 6, 2023 at 10:33 PM
The tie in the race for Sister Bay village president was confirmed Thursday. Meanwhile, write-ins decided five seats in the town of Sturgeon Bay.
Spring election results: Oconto County voters make their decisions
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 6, 2023 at 7:54 PM
Spots on city council, school boards and town boards were all up for grabs in the spring election.
Transgender candidate elected to Madison Common Council
by WRN Contributor on April 6, 2023 at 6:52 PM
A transgender woman has been elected to office in Wisconsin for the first time. Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford was elected to Madison’s city council in a tight race. She won by 54 votes. Martinez Rutherford says she decided to run for city […]
Trauma emanates from mass shootings. Just ask crisis counselors, who get more calls after...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 6, 2023 at 5:22 PM
People are grieving, angry and numb following the latest mass shooting in Nashville. Experts warn that collective grief is wearing us down.
As 1 in 8 kids go hungry and schools struggle to feed kids, Wisconsin has a chance to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM
The end of free lunch leaves families struggling to feed their kids and nutrition departments under-funded as they navigate families who can't pay.
Republicans bills seek to shorten the number of weeks unemployment would be paid, tighten...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 6, 2023 at 11:02 AM
One bill would link the duration of employment benefits to conditions in the economy and the availability of jobs.
The owners of a Shawano brewery were gutting the ceiling. Then, a gun fell out.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 6, 2023 at 10:02 AM
The gun is about as old as the theater that predated the Shawano brewery.
Ukraine relief effort gets Door County Candle owners on NBC game show 'The Wall'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 6, 2023 at 9:56 AM
Owners Christiana and Nic Trapani were contacted by producers of "The Wall" after they became aware of the business' Ukraine Candle fundraiser.
Bice: Who were the biggest winners and (sore) losers in Wisconsin's elections Tuesday?...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 6, 2023 at 2:46 AM
After losing by double digits for the second time in three years, former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly should know how to lose by now. He does not.
