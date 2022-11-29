Instagram posts – Qatar didn’t force German team’s “diversity plane” back to Oman before World Cup

Qatar refused “to receive the German national team’s plane, which bears the gay logo, which forced them to return the plane to the airport of the Sultanate of Oman.”
Source: Politifacts.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment