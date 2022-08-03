Instagram posts – Proposed assault weapons ban won’t turn gun owners into felons overnight
Nancy Pelosi and Democrats “want to turn 150 million Americans into felons overnight” with HR 1808.
Source: Politifacts.com
Southbound I-41 closed at State 55 in Kaukauna after dump truck crashes in Rosehill...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 3, 2022 at 8:12 PM
Rosehill Road is closed at the overpass, and I-41 southbound lanes are closed at State 55 in Kaukauna until inspectors deem the overpass safe.
Green Bay police say suspicious death is homicide, identify Iron Mountain, Mich., man as...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2022 at 7:59 PM
Suspect in Green Bay homicide case is Caleb Anderson of Iron Mountain, Mich. Police say he's armed, dangerous and may be driving victim's Ford Fiesta
Demand for monkeypox vaccine outstrips limited supply of doses available in Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2022 at 7:44 PM
With monkeypox vaccine clinics opening this week across the state come waiting lists as public health departments scramble to request more doses.
Pence visits Wisconsin two days before Trump to throw support behind Kleefisch in GOP...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2022 at 7:42 PM
Pence's campaign stop for Kleefisch comes two days before Donald Trump will rally for Tim Michels in Wisconsin governor's race.
Gov. Tony Evers to allocate $14 million of federal funds toward mental health services
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2022 at 7:26 PM
The funding will include a grant of more than $9 million to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to expand the mental health care workforce.
Ron Johnson calls for subjecting Medicare and Social Security to annual budget talks
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2022 at 5:38 PM
Ron Johnson suggested he seeks to turn everything in the federal budget into discretionary spending, including Social Security and Medicare.
Packers Family Night: From new ticket scanners to fireworks, here's everything you need...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2022 at 4:34 PM
Family Night to have all the usual features, including fireworks at the end.
Once the odds-on favorite, Rebecca Kleefisch is locked in a fierce GOP primary battle...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2022 at 4:19 PM
Rebecca Kleefisch was seen as the front-runner to challenge Tony Evers in Wisconsin, but Tim Michels' late entry into the race changed the picture.
