Instagram posts – Posts claim national monkeypox response coordinator is a ‘satanist.’ That’s False
Joe Biden appointed a ‘satanist’ to the White House.
Source: Politifacts.com
Packers loss, Bears win make Sunday's home opener more intriguing, and keeps ticket...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 13, 2022 at 10:56 PM
It was during a Sunday night game against the Bears in 2018 at Lambeau Field that Rodgers engineered one of the great comebacks in Packers history.
What to know about Eric Toney, the Republican candidate for Wisconsin attorney general
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 13, 2022 at 10:55 PM
Eric Toney, the Fond du Lac County district attorney and son of a retired sheriff's sergeant, is taking on Josh Kaul for Wisconsin attorney general.
Johnson says abortion should be left to states as Baldwin decries proposed federal...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 13, 2022 at 8:47 PM
Wisconsin Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson signaled they weren't on board with a GOP proposal that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy
Green Bay School District cuts millions as it works to reduce $36 million deficit
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 13, 2022 at 8:31 PM
Interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer, who suffered a heart attack during the meeting, said these cuts will have little impact on students.
Tony Evers, Tim Michels agree to a single debate ahead of the Wisconsin governor...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 13, 2022 at 7:23 PM
This will be the only chance Wisconsin voters have to hear from the candidates before the general election on Nov. 8.
Appeal in 1976 campground slayings continues even though Oconto County man convicted of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 13, 2022 at 5:42 PM
Attorneys for Raymand Vannieuwenhoven are trying to have his conviction overturned by challenging the way investigators obtained DNA.
Evers and Michels to debate October 14
by Bob Hague on September 13, 2022 at 5:38 PM
Wisconsin voters will have one opportunity to see Governor Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels debate prior to the November election. The debate organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association will be broadcast Friday October 14, from the […]
Green Bay School Board meeting ends abruptly after Superintendent Vicki Bayer has heart...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 13, 2022 at 5:21 PM
The superintendent walked out during her budget presentation, and the meeting was abruptly adjourned when medical personnel arrived.
DNR Seeks Hunter Education Volunteer Instructors
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2022 at 4:20 PM
