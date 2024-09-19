Instagram posts – Police confirm that there were no explosives found near Donald Trump’s Uniondale, New York, rally
“BREAKING: Police found ‘explosives’ in car near former President Donald Trump’s rally site on Long Island.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin Teamsters Joint Council 39 endorses Harris
by bhague@wrn.com on September 19, 2024 at 7:38 PM
The 1.3 million member International Brotherhood of Teamsters declined to endorse either Harris or Donald Trump. But Teamsters Joint Council 39 President Bill Carroll says the Wisconsin organization is backing Vice President Kamala Harris.
Klaus, Myrna Marie Age 84 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on September 19, 2024 at 3:45 PM
Walter, Byron Gary Age 77 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on September 19, 2024 at 3:44 PM
Titletown Report for 9/19/2024
by Bill Scott on September 19, 2024 at 11:28 AM
Jordan Love returned to the practice field on a limited basis, hoping to play on Sunday.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 19, 2024 at 11:27 AM
The Brewers wrap up their second straight NL Central title – Jordan Love returned to practice on Wednesday, hoping to play on Sunday.
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on September 19, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Charges requested against fired Lomira fire chief (LOMIRA) Charges requested against a fired fire chief. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is requesting charges against Keith Joas, who was fired as fire chief for the Village of Lomira in […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 19, 2024 at 8:00 AM
Evers says he’ll work with lawmakers to secure $800 million increase for Universities of Wisconsin System (MADISON) Wisconsin’s state funding for public universities is 43rd in the nation. Governor Tony Evers calls that […]
Fatal Accident Near Tomah on Interstate
by WRJC WebMaster on September 18, 2024 at 4:06 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 9/17
by WRJC WebMaster on September 18, 2024 at 3:03 PM
