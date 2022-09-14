Instagram posts – No, Russia did not exit the Antarctic Treaty or discover a new continent
“Russia is becoming the first country to break ties with the Antarctic Treaty.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Tony Evers holds narrow lead over Tim Michels; Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes race is a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2022 at 7:47 PM
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers maintained an edge over Republican Tim Michels, while GOP U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson made up ground against Dem. Mandela Barnes
Oneida Nation steps in to defend Indian Child Welfare Act in US Supreme Court case
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 14, 2022 at 7:02 PM
The Wisconsin tribe has joined four other tribes in defending the Indian Child Welfare Act in a case that could affect Indian Country across the U.S.
9% of students in Green Bay are Black, but only 1% of teachers are. The Black Youth...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 14, 2022 at 5:12 PM
The Black Youth Alliance gives kids a space where they are supported by mentors who look like them and can learn about leadership and their history.
Mile Bluff Foundation offers FREE Youth Mental Health First Aid Training
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM
DMV Replacing 3M Aging License Plates
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM
Juneau County Man Arrested at Gun Point In Lake Delton for Selling of Methamphetamine
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2022 at 4:25 PM
Former Gov. Phil Bryant helped Brett Favre secure welfare funding for Southern...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 14, 2022 at 4:24 PM
Text messages reveal that former Gov. Phil Bryant pushed to make NFL legend Brett Favre's volleyball idea a reality.
With the end of universal free lunch in most Wisconsin school districts, what options...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2022 at 3:08 PM
As some communities look to continue free meals for all, many families must fill out applications to get free meals based on income.
Eugene E. Peterson (Peaches) Age 73 of Big Flats
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2022 at 3:01 PM
