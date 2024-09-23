Instagram posts – No, Kamala Harris spokesperson didn’t say the Democratic presidential nominee doesn’t own a gun
“A staffer reveals that Kamala Harris doesn’t actually own a gun.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Local Prep Scores from Saturday 9/21
by WRJC WebMaster on September 23, 2024 at 3:47 PM
-
Local prep football scores from Friday 9/20
by WRJC WebMaster on September 23, 2024 at 3:11 PM
-
Titletown Report for 9/23/2024
by Bill Scott on September 23, 2024 at 10:57 AM
Malik Willis improved to 2-0 as the Packers starter, replacing Jordan Love and the Packers dominate the Titans to improve to 2-1.
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 23, 2024 at 10:55 AM
Malik Willis improved to 2-0 as the Packers fill-in for starter Jordan Love – the Brewers came from 8-runs down to beat Arizona.
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on September 23, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Homicide trial for Shawano County man scheduled for four weeks (SHAWANO) Another trial has been scheduled for a Shawano County man accused of strangling a woman to death. A 23-day trial for Michael Ingold is scheduled to begin on November 18th. The […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 23, 2024 at 8:00 AM
VP Harris rallies in Madison Friday night (MADISON) Vice President Kamala Harris says Republicans are being divisive on purpose in the weeks leading up to the Presidential election. At a Friday night rally in Madison, the Democratic presidential […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/19
by WRJC WebMaster on September 20, 2024 at 3:59 PM
-
Wisconsin Teamsters Joint Council 39 endorses Harris
by bhague@wrn.com on September 19, 2024 at 7:38 PM
The 1.3 million member International Brotherhood of Teamsters declined to endorse either Harris or Donald Trump. But Teamsters Joint Council 39 President Bill Carroll says the Wisconsin organization is backing Vice President Kamala Harris.
-
Klaus, Myrna Marie Age 84 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on September 19, 2024 at 3:45 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.