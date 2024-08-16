Instagram posts – NFL to use facial authentication technology for credentialed workers, not ‘everyone at the game’
“The NFL will now use facial recognition at every stadium to verify the identity of everyone at the game.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
HS Football Preview –2024 Mauston Golden Eagles
by WRJC WebMaster on August 16, 2024 at 2:48 PM
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 16, 2024 at 11:06 AM
Brewers gain split with Dodgers – Christian Yelich to undergo back surgery today – The Packers hold a joint practice in Denver today!
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 16, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Signature totals fall short for Milwaukee school board members targeted for recall (MILWAUKEE) An effort to recall half of the Milwaukee Public Schools Board is going nowhere. The Milwaukee Election Commission reported Thursday that the MPS Recall […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on August 16, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Harris back in Wisconsin next week (MILWAUKEE) Vice President Kamala Harris will be back in Wisconsin next week. During the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Harris will travel to Milwaukee for a campaign event at […]
-
HS Football Preview –2024 Brookwood Falcons
by WRJC WebMaster on August 15, 2024 at 5:31 PM
-
HS Football Preview –2024 Cashton Eagles
by WRJC WebMaster on August 15, 2024 at 4:49 PM
-
Cowan, Evelynn Pearl Age 86 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2024 at 9:31 PM
-
HS Football Preview –2024 Ithaca Bulldogs
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2024 at 6:30 PM
-
HS Football Preview –2024 Bangor Cardinals
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2024 at 5:49 PM
