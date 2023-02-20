Instagram posts – M-I-C you later? No. Mickey Mouse will stay as Disney mascot
“Mickey Mouse to be replaced as official Disney mascot.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Tuesday is primary Election Day in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on February 20, 2023 at 8:27 PM
Tuesday is primary Election Day in Wisconsin. There are lots of local primaries, including challenges to incumbent mayors in Madison, Green Bay and Racine. At the top of the ballot, the only statewide race will narrow the field for a seat on the […]
Ulrich, Darleen J. Age 73 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on February 20, 2023 at 6:44 PM
Five things to know about the teacher shortage in Wisconsin
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 20, 2023 at 5:44 PM
The number of public school teachers in Wisconsin has held around 64,000 for the past few years, even increasing slightly between 2020 and 2021.
Former UW Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies
by Bob Hague on February 20, 2023 at 5:26 PM
Former UW Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank has died. Blank, who led the university for nearly a decade, died Friday. She served as the school’s chancellor from 2013 to 2022, before leaving to become president of Northwestern University. The […]
From gay rights to abortion access and property rights. Where 2023 Wisconsin Supreme...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 20, 2023 at 4:45 PM
Here's what the candidates say about previous decisions made by the U.S. and Wisconsin Supreme Courts.
Like her mom, UW professor battled breast cancer. Now she's the first to complete vaccine...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 20, 2023 at 12:01 PM
Triple-negative breast cancer is most likely to present in women under 40, Black women and women with a specific genetic mutation.
Wisconsin's $100 billion farming industry could get a seat at the table with Van Orden's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Van Orden is the first Wisconsin member to be named to the House Agriculture Committee since 2014.
Republicans unlikely to fund UW tuition promise program for low-income students
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 20, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Promise programs sidestep the confusing financial aid process by covering tuition for all students whose family incomes fall below a specific threshold.
