Instagram posts – Large social media followings don’t ensure election wins
The number of followers John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz have on Instagram proves the Pennsylvania Senate race was illegitimate.
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos signals he will seek to modify state abortion ban, calls for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2022 at 1:08 AM
Vos also said he might seek compromise with Gov. Tony Evers on issues such as public school funding and expansion of private vouchers.
-
Jordan Leavy-Carter charged in shooting death of Green Bay 5-year-old at east-side...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 11, 2022 at 12:06 AM
Leavy-Carter fled the scene of the Oct. 17 shooting at an Amy Street apartment; police later arrested him in Beloit.
-
Fisher, LaVern Age 84 of Oxford
by WRJC WebMaster on November 10, 2022 at 9:24 PM
-
Food from the heart: These young East High chefs prepare 25 meals for families in need
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 10, 2022 at 9:08 PM
The meals will be distributed through the school's Eats for East meal program which supports food insecure families.
-
Majority of Oconto County voters wanted Republicans to lead
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 10, 2022 at 8:01 PM
The Nov. 8 election results indicate that Oconto County voters chose the Republican candidates in every case.
-
Bezemek, Frank R. Age 88 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on November 10, 2022 at 4:03 PM
-
Kewaunee gets ready to kick off the holiday season with Christkindlmarkt, parade, county...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 10, 2022 at 4:01 PM
The two-day, German-style Christkindlmarkt will have about 30 artisan and craft vendors, with the Holiday Parade taking place on its first day.
-
Wisconsin election, 1st Assembly: Kitchens retains seat for fifth term
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 10, 2022 at 3:28 PM
With 91% of the votes counted, Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay, had garnered 19,864 votes, or 62.5% of ballots cast.
-
Nurse from Pierce County, Wisconsin, charged with amputating patient's foot without his...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 10, 2022 at 3:13 PM
The nurse told two other nurses at shift change that day that she was "going to cut off the victim's foot for comfort," the criminal complaint said.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.