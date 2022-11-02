Instagram posts – Julie Powell died from cardiac arrest, her husband said. No evidence vaccine to blame
Julie Powell died from the COVID-19 vaccine.
Source: Politifacts.com
Judge sides with Republican National Committee in Green Bay poll watching lawsuit
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 2, 2022 at 10:24 PM
The lawsuit accuses Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys of preventing observers from witnessing aspects of the early voting process at city hall.
Where Wisconsin governor candidates Tony Evers, Tim Michels stand on funding for K-12...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM
Gov. Tony Evers is proposing $2 billion more money for public schools and challenger Tim Michels advocates expanded access to private schools.
Green Bay police seek help identifying driver of car that hit, seriously injured...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2022 at 8:32 PM
Man was walking near 400 block of South Webster Avenue Oct. 13 when he was struck, seriously injured by dark-colored car
Wisconsin courts won't change rules for witness addresses on absentee ballots
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 2, 2022 at 8:30 PM
Wisconsin courts this week shot down attempts backed by liberals seeking to allow absentee ballots with partial witness addresses.
Marquette poll shows toss-up races between Tim Michels and Tony Evers for governor, Ron...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 2, 2022 at 8:19 PM
The poll shows Sen. Ron Johnson with a shrinking 2-point lead over Mandela Barnes, while Gov. Tony Evers and Tim Michels are in a dead heat.
Car was going 116 mph before fatal hit-and-run crash, Green Bay police say; 15-year-old...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2022 at 7:25 PM
Criminal complaint says girl told Green Bay police she was going about 55 mph at time of crash
Schools have had AEDs and EpiPens for years. Now, they have another tool, this one to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2022 at 5:27 PM
As the opioid epidemic worsens across the nation, Brown County isn't immune and neither are its schools.
Rhinelander Hodags win landslide victory in poll for 'Best High School Mascot in America'
by Wausau Daily Herald on November 2, 2022 at 4:52 PM
The Rhinelander Hodags went head-to-head with 12 other high school mascots across the U.S. and won 63% of the vote after polls closed Tuesday.
'All gas, no brakes': In Wisconsin Senate race, students key to final push for votes
by USA TODAY on November 2, 2022 at 4:05 PM
Students are central to the final push in Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes' closely-watched race against Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson.
