Instagram posts – Edited video shows Mitch McConnell with bandaged head

Titletown Report for 12/13/2024
by Bill Scott on December 13, 2024 at 12:02 PM
The Packers face a surging Seattle Seahawks team on Sunday night – The Seahawks bring an improving defense into Sunday night’s matchup
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on December 13, 2024 at 12:00 PM
The Packers look to bounce back from their loss at Detroit when they face the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday night – Wisconsin and Marquette are both in the NCAA women’s volleyball regionals later today – The Badger men’s […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 13, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Firefighter faces felony charges after alleged beating (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee firefighter is facing felony charges. 37-year-old firefighter Ty Dright-Jackson and his brother 33-year-old Tramel Dright are charged with first-degree reckless injury. A […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM
Wife of Ryan Borgwardt files for annulment (JUNEAU) The wife of a man who allegedly faked his death before traveling to Eastern Europe is filing for annulment of their marriage. W L U K TV Green Bay reports Emily Borgwardt filed for legal separation […]
Wisconsin State Trooper Hit From Behind Near Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on December 12, 2024 at 3:49 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 12, 2024 at 8:00 AM
State tax credits for Foxconn (MOUNT PLEASANT) Taiwan based Foxconn Technology Group has been approved for eight and $3.75 in annual state tax credits for employing 1114 full time workers and investing just over 24 and a half million dollars at its […]
Mauston Board of Education Approves Operational Referendum Question for February 18 Ballot
by WRJC WebMaster on December 11, 2024 at 5:59 PM
Mauston Girls Basketball Wins Inter-County Game
by WRJC WebMaster on December 11, 2024 at 4:56 PM
Royall Boys Basketball Stifles Cashton in Easy Road Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on December 11, 2024 at 4:55 PM
