Instagram posts – Did Donald Trump take credit for blowing up the Nord Stream pipeline? No, that’s misconstrued
Former President Donald Trump admitted during the Sept. 10 presidential debate that he “blew up the Nord Stream pipeline.”
Source: Politifacts.com
DOT Meeting on Interstate Construction Work
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2024 at 6:43 PM
Mauston Cross Country Has Successful Week
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2024 at 4:04 PM
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/12
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2024 at 4:03 PM
Viegut, John Edwin Age 78 of Baraboo
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2024 at 3:22 PM
Titletown Report for 9/13/2024
by Bill Scott on September 13, 2024 at 11:00 AM
Packers get ready for their home opener against the Colts on Sunday – Packers defense looking to bounce back from slow start
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 13, 2024 at 10:58 AM
Jackson Chourio clubs his 20th homer of the season, becoming the youngest 20 homer, 20 stolen base player in Major League history. He led the Brewers to a 3-0 win over the Giants – Packers getting ready for Sunday’s home opener
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on September 13, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Hank “The Ballpark Pup”, unofficial Milwaukee Brewers mascot, dies (MILWAUKEE) A beloved member of the Milwaukee Brewers family has died. A stray white dog that wandered into the Brewers’ Spring Training camp in Phoenix in 2014 was […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM
WEC requests funding for office on election transparency (MADISON) The Wisconsin Elections Commission will ask the Legislature to fund a new office focused on election transparency. WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said election offices around the […]
DNR asks hunters to test deer for Chronic Wasting Disease
by bhague@wrn.com on September 12, 2024 at 8:08 PM
Wisconsin deer hunters should consider testing their deer for Chronic Wasting Disease. Erin Larson is Deer Herd Health Specialist with the Wisconsin DNR. CWD testing remains a priority for the agency.
