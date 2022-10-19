Instagram posts – Clinton was talking about the “glass ceiling” women face in the society — not a dome over the Earth
Source: Politifacts.com
Police identify 5-year-old girl fatally shot on Monday on east side of Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 19, 2022 at 11:43 PM
Police are looking for a person of interest, Chief Chris Davis said.
Wisconsin legal group petitions U.S. Supreme Court to block Joe Biden's loan forgiveness...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 19, 2022 at 10:49 PM
The U.S. Education Department has said the soonest it may forgive student debt is Sunday.
Even though acceptance of LGBTQ community is high, incidents of harassment, intimidation...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 19, 2022 at 10:43 PM
Acceptance of everyday slurs against LGBTQ community can create a climate that emboldens public officials and politicians to marginalize their lives.
Miles Cruz found guilty in 2021 East River Trail attack on woman carrying baby in De Pere
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 19, 2022 at 9:39 PM
Miles Cruz admits to sexual assault, kidnapping and strangulation of woman. Brown County District Attorney dismisses attempted-homicide charge.
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 10/18
by WRJC WebMaster on October 19, 2022 at 7:50 PM
WRJC Receives Local Honor
by WRJC WebMaster on October 19, 2022 at 7:46 PM
A Mauston High School Senior has been named the Supreme Exhibitor at the past Wisconsin...
by WRJC WebMaster on October 19, 2022 at 7:45 PM
Hannah Schuchart named new Oconto County district attorney by Gov. Tony Evers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 19, 2022 at 7:25 PM
Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday who will serve as Oconto County district attorney following the resignation of Edward Burke Jr.
1972 Packers overcame all obstacles, except their own coach and Washington. Do they...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 19, 2022 at 5:16 PM
The 1972 Packers were the only team besides the Vikings to win the division during an 11-year Minnesota dominance.
