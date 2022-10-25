Instagram posts – Batteries don’t make electric vehicles more likely to catch fire than gasoline-powered cars
“When electric cars get in accidents, they explode, they catch fire very very badly because of the lithium batteries.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Unidentified man found dead in Pleasant Prairie in 1993 is linked to Menominee tribe,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 25, 2022 at 8:22 PM
Investigators with the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit that helps solve unidentified persons cases, says the unidentified man may have family near tribe.
-
WPS's revised electric rate proposal shifts more costs to residential customers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 25, 2022 at 6:44 PM
WPS is seeking a 13% increase in residential electric rates in 2023, about twice the increase it is seeking for large industrial energy users.
-
Scott, LaVonne J. Age 93 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on October 25, 2022 at 4:53 PM
-
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich to unveil $96.7M budget proposal that would hike property...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 25, 2022 at 4:35 PM
An 11.6% increase in total taxes collected doesn't automatically equal the same increase in a person's city property tax bill, however.
-
Golden Eagles Boys XC Punches Team Ticket to State Firlus State Qualifier for Girls Team
by WRJC WebMaster on October 25, 2022 at 3:20 PM
-
6 Wisconsin nonprofits receive $235,000 in grants from Gannett Foundation
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 25, 2022 at 2:23 PM
More than 60 nonprofits shared their ideas to improve Wisconsin. These six are getting grants so they can.
-
In 2018 governor's race, Milwaukee absentee ballots took center stage. That could happen...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 25, 2022 at 11:01 AM
The tight partisan races next month come in the context of controversy over absentee ballots in the 2020 and 2018 elections.
-
Sturgeon Bay bridge to close for maintenance but will reopen for trick-or-treating
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 25, 2022 at 10:20 AM
The marked detour will take vehicular traffic into and through downtown Sturgeon Bay during work on the bridge Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
-
Conservative speaker Matt Walsh comes to UW-Madison campus, attracting protest and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 25, 2022 at 2:44 AM
The sold-out event sparked protest and controversy over what some say are the speaker's transphobic views.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.